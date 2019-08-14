GOLIAD – U.S. 183 at the Manahuilla Creek bridge north of Goliad will be reduced to one lane as part of a $3.6 million project to replace the bridge.
This lane closure is set to begin Wednesday, Aug 14.
The one-way traffic will be controlled by temporary signal lights, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release sent Wednesday.
Initially, the northbound lane will remain open at a width of 12 feet and the southbound side will be closed.
Once work on the southbound portion of the bridge is complete, traffic will be switched to it and the northbound lane will be closed.