GOLIAD – Lane closures on state Highway 183 north of Goliad are restricted because of a $3.6 million project to replace the Manahuilla Creek bridge.
Work began Aug. 14.
The one-way traffic is being controlled by temporary signal lights.
The northbound lane will remain open with a width of 12 feet while the southbound lane is closed.
Once work on the northbound part of the bridge is completed, the traffic pattern will be reversed.
The work on the bridge is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2020, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Rickey Dailey.