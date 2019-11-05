CORPUS CHRISTI – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has appointed Joseph Briones, Professional Engineer, as the new Director of Construction for the Corpus Christi District, effective Oct. 1.
In this role, Briones will be responsible for the construction project portfolio throughout the district’s 10 counties, including management of the U.S. 181 Harbor Bridge Replacement Project. He currently serves as project manager for that $803 million project.
“Joseph’s new position comes with new challenges and tasks. Given his track record at TxDOT, I am confident his perseverance and self-discipline will ensure he manages them successfully,” said Corpus Christi District Engineer Valente Olivarez Jr., P.E., who announced the appointment.
“I am honored by the confidence placed in me and I look forward to working with our industry partners and other entities to continue delivering safe, efficient transportation infrastructure for the state of Texas,” Briones said.
A native of Orange Grove, Briones began his TxDOT career in 2007 as an engineering assistant with the Corpus Christi Area Office. A participant in TxDOT’s Conditional Grant Program, Briones also worked for three consecutive summers prior to that. In July 2011 he rotated to the district’s Central Design Office and in September 2013 he was named the district’s Materials and Pavements Engineer.
In July 2015 Briones moved to the newly formed District Alternative Delivery Section where he was charged with managing the district’s alternative delivery program. There he successfully delivered the district’s first design-build project, a 7.5-mile, $80 million upgrade to U.S. 77 in Bishop.
TxDOT’s Corpus Christi District is made up of Aransas, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Briones graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering in May 2007 and received his Professional Engineer’s license in December 2011. Briones and his wife, Katie, have two children and enjoy spending time outdoors together.