Kirby Brumby received more votes than his opponents in the race for the Republican nomination for county commissioner of Precinct 3.
Below are the final results from this year’ Republican primary:
County Attorney
(R) Rob Baiamonte - 1,061
Sheriff
(R) Roy Boyd - 1,264
County Tax Assessor-Collector
(R) Michelle Garcia 1,126
County Commissioner Precinct 1
(R) Kenneth Edwards - 204
(R) Tony Garcia - 99
County Commissioner Precinct 3
(R) Kirby Brumby - 221
(R) John Creech - 196
(R) Glenn Pitts - 48
(R) Mickey White - 65
County Constable Precinct 1
(R) Joseph San Miguel - 237
(R) John Pape - 241
County Constable Precinct 2
(R) Daniel Canfield - 424
(R) Virginia Post - 434