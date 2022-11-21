Brush management workshop to be held Dec. 8

The Goliad County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Victoria Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Brush Management Workshop Thursday, Dec. 8.
The workshop is being held at the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building located within the Goliad County Fairgrounds at 925 U.S. Highway 183 South/Alternate 77 in Goliad.
Registration is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. with a fee of $40 per individual. Topic presentations will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.
The workshop is an opportunity for individuals to learn about brush management methods and to earn seven (7) Continuing Education Credits for their private pesticide applicator license which authorizes the purchase and use of restricted-use pesticides for agricultural commodities.
Various speakers will cover planning, safety, equipment options and equipment demonstrations. There will also be discussions on Grazing Techniques, Quality Habitat, Aerial Technology and Agricultural Property Tax Information.
Attendants will have the opportunity to visit with vendors and information booths, participate in the “Plant Identification” section and win a door prize.
RSVP by calling the Goliad County SWCD at 361-645-2350, ext. 3, (email goliadcounty@swcd.texas.gov) or Victoria SWCD at 361-576-1129 ext. 3 (email victoriaswcd@gmail.com)
Refreshments and a catered lunch will be provided.
Information submitted by Goliad County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Victoria Soil and Water Conservation District