Buck up and bid

GOLIAD – It took three months, but Goliad was finally able to hold its county fair sale thanks to an easing of the COVID-19 precautions.
This year’s Goliad County Fair livestock show began in mid March, just as the coronavirus was spreading through the country. The decision was made to limit access by visitors to the show and then delay sale of the winning animals.
The students, though, were able to compete, and the winners named for each of the categories.
This was the last year for Taygen Fromme to enter the show, but she went out on top winning grand champion steer. When bidding reached near $10,000 that Saturday evening, July 18, at the Goliad Fair Grounds, her smile grew as this future ag teacher saw college with a little less financial strain.
She has been participating in this competition for the past 10 years showing not just steers but also hogs.
“My grandpa always raised cattle,” she said. “But none of my family showed pigs.
“That was definitely a learning experience.”
She hopes to stay a little further north after graduation having seen how the programs there differ than here.
“Their ag programs are stronger,” she highlighted.
The amount raised by bidders was not all that would be received by these youngsters.
Both Atzenhoffer Chevrolet and Blue Ribbon Investors committed to add $100 each to all the final bids for all 41 students selling their animals and projects that evening.
Among those to receive the extra money is Matthew Kutz who sold his grand champion turkey for $2,250.
This is the fourth time Kutz has won the grand champion ribbon since he began competing in third grade.
Now, for the novice, these are nothing not like wild turkeys.
“These are in a barn their whole life,” he said. “Wild turkeys will eat whatever.
“You have to feed these certain things to get them to grow.”
What not everyone will know is that besides being a grand champion winner at the show, this incoming senior at Goliad High is also going to be trying out for the Olympic shotgun team as a bunker trap shooter.
Since fourth grade, Kutz has been competing in this sport with his most recent win of gold at the U.S. Grand Prix.
“That is my passion,” he said. “My main goal is to make the 2004 Olympic team.”
Winning gold at the Pennsylvania Grand Prix meant having the highest overall score against 45 other competitors in the trap event.
In August, he is headed to Ohio for another competition hoping to hone his skills as he prepares for the 2023 selection of America’s competition team.
