GOLIAD – The Goliad County Commissioners Court continues to work out the details of its 2020-21 budget, and during its most recent meeting took steps forward as well as steps back in the process.
Three possible budgets were presented to county commissioners and to the public during a meeting Aug. 24 at the Goliad County Courthouse. One of those budgets would be funded by a tax rate of 77 cents per $100 property valuation and would not require an automatic rollback election (giving voters the ability to approve or reject the county’s budget plans). Two other options presented called for a tax rate of either 81 cents or 86 cents per $100 valuation and would require voter approval.
County Judge Mike Bennett, County Auditor Rusty Friedrichs and the commissioners focused on the budget with the 77 cent tax rate, and Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards said he did not want to even consider the other two budget options.
Changes addressed
One of the budget items that had changed is that the $85,000 in Operation Stone Garden funds to help with law enforcement costs has been reduced to $20,000, Bennett said.
These federal grants are administered by Victoria County and then distributed to Goliad County.
In order to make up for the budget shortfall that the sheriff’s department would face, funds were diverted from the detention center and capital defense fund.
“We replenished the sheriff’s office for the $65,000 loss,” Bennett said.
