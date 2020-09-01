Budget sparks debate

GOLIAD – The Goliad County Commissioners Court and county staff recently spent three hours discussing and debating budget issues in the first public hearing for the 2020-21 county budget.
County Judge Mike Bennett said during the Aug. 17 budget hearing that the county is just $60,000 away in its budget from triggering an automatic rollback election in which voters would have to approve budgetary increases, and urged elected officials, county departments and those receiving county funding to streamline their financial plans as much as possible in order to maintain a balanced budget and avoid a special election over finances.
Tough times
Bennett said running a tight ship is important, especially in uncertain financial times.
“I talked with the Goliad (ISD) superintendent a couple days ago and they are anticipating a 10 percent shortfall in taxes this year (due to economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic) because people just can’t pay their taxes this year,” he said.
