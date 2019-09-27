GOLIAD – Bulky waste items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at the city warehouse at 617 S. Burke St. in Goliad.
Acceptable items include furniture, fixtures, carpet, appliances, boxes, gym equipment, tools, shelving and other miscellaneous items. As applicable to appliances, freon must be removed by a licensed technician and the item must be tagged.
Unacceptable items include construction debris, televisions more than 32 inches wide, tires, paint, hazardous chemicals, motor oil, cooking oil , gas or propane tanks.
Contact Goliad City Hall at 645-3454 or customer service at 800-640-2014 for information and a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items.