Buyers return as monthly shopping on square resumes

GOLIAD – It’s been several months since Market Days closed so this past week was a welcome return to a tradition along the square.
Pam Christopher was out that morning saying that it was good to see so many coming to shop, not just at the vendors, but at the local shops.
“There were some people wearing masks,” she said. “There was also hand sanitizer available.”
Most of the shoppers kept their distance from others as a precaution against COVID-19.
“I didn’t see a lot of hugging and shaking hands,” she said.
One common thing said by so many, “I would love to hug you but ...”
“This is just one of the things we are having to adapt to,” Christopher said. “This is the new normal.
“The virus is going to adapt and we are going to have to adapt as well.”
New director
This was the first market days for Cristy Billo, the new director at the chamber of commerce.
“Two weeks before the event, we were bombarded with phone calls with people wanting to come and setup,” Billo said. “We had calls every day.
“It is good for Goliad, good for our vendors and good for everyone.”
She spent the day there herself June 13 watching as people went from booth to booth, carrying bags of items bought from the merchants.
“It is usually not that full,” she said adding that summer months are slower because of the heat.
“During the summer we do see a decline,” Christopher said. “People will show up early when it was cool but the minute it starts to get hot, people will leave.”
Not this time, though.
“I think everybody was ready to get to selling their stuff,” Billo said. “I think everybody was ready to spend some money.”
“It was a pretty nice crowd,” Robin Alaniz, city council alderwoman, said. “It wasn’t packed so you could walk around.
“I talked to several vendors and they were all having really good days.”
