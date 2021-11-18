The Community Action Committee of Victoria will be at the Goliad Housing Authority, 360 N. Fort St., in Goliad from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide utility assistance for low-income residents in Goliad County. Masks are required.
Clients are asked to bring the following required documents: utility bills (electric & gas), passport or birth certificate (for all household members), social security cards (for all household members, must be actual cards) and 30 days proof of income.
Items that may be used to provide proof of income include 2021 social security award letters, check stubs, child support printout, food stamp letter and royalties and support/gift letters.
Additional required documents for all children under 18 years of age are a student id card, health/medicaid card or immunization card and a learner’s permit.
Contact Yolanda Lozano, NSD director at 361-578-2989, ext. 214 if any additional information is required.
Submitted by Lauri Shul, CACVT Administrative Assistant