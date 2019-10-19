GOLIAD – While a dozen Democrat presidential candidates debated gun control Tuesday evening, seven Goliad Independent School Districts trustees voted to arm teachers.
The unanimous vote followed 18 minutes of debate.
The trustees chose to “start the timeline” for the district to adopt what is called the “Guardian” program, in which selected staff members and teachers volunteer – following intensive training – to carry concealed weapon during school hours.
Heightened interest
The vote is a culmination of a series of developments that began after the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. A group of staff members and teachers approached Superintendent Dave Plymale volunteering to carry weapons to school. “They said they wanted to be a solution to a problem,” Plymale remembers.
Reinforcing the suggestion was a breakout session at the Texas
Association of School Board (TASB) summer leadership institute in San Antonio.
“One of the breakout sessions was devoted to the Guardian program,” Plymale says. “It was a full house; standing room only.”
Last month, Plymale, Board President Brandon Huber and trustee Destry Gruetzmacher drove to Big Spring where officials with the school district there briefed them on how to plan and initiate a Guardian program that they started in 2018.
“We don’t want to make the same mistakes they did,” Plymale says.
Choices
In wanting to increase student safety, the board had four choices:
•A school resource officer (SRO).
Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Krucenski, the school system’s single SRO, solely is responsible for three large campuses geographically separate by blocks. He is under a two-year contract with GISD.
•Creating its own police department.
The start-up costs are so substantial that usually only large, metropolitan school districts can afford it. The salary of a single officer can cost as much as $50,000.
•Adopting a Marshal program, which is partially funded by the federal government. It allows selected teachers and staff to be armed but their weapons must be kept locked up during school hours.
•Adopting the Guardian program – in which anonymous teachers and staff, who have a concealed handgun license (CHL) and who have undergone extensive training – are allowed to carry district-approved weapons during school hours.
Decade of development
The Guardian program is a decade old, started in 2008 in Harrold, near the Texas-Oklahoma border, by Superintendent David Thweatt. HISD covers 200 square miles where the wait time for a first responder to arrive can vary from 10 to 30 minutes.
Other first responders and EMS personnel will not enter a building until it has been secured by law officers, according to an examination of the program by School Leadership Review.
“The Guardian program offers a lawful means by which we can have a force multiplier on the campuses,” explains Victoria Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roy Boyd – who is running for Goliad sheriff. “Most active shooting incidents last from three to four minutes,” he says. “We all know that law enforcement typically will not be there in that time span.”
The advantage of armed volunteers, he points out, is that “when confronted by resistance, most active shootings cease within a minute. The longer these incidents go on, the more people get shot.”
Under the program, the school district will send out letters to each teachers and staff member, asking them if they would be interested in participating in the program.
Candidates chosen by a selection committee then would have to pass the same type of psychological exam administered to peace officers. They would be required to obtain a concealed handgun license and undergo a week’s intensive training along with gun practice.
The identity of the guardians would be known only by Plymale, the SRO and the school board.
“Some people aren’t going to make the cut,” Boyd says, “and some will decide they have lost interest. It’s not a walk in the park.”
Three byproducts
In their position paper promoting the Guardian program, Christoval ISD Superintendent David Walker and Pauline Sampson of Stephen F. Austin State University establish three byproducts of the Guardian program:
•Greater cooperation between the district and community law enforcement.
•Improvement to the district’s multi-hazard emergency operation plans.
•Grants for emergency medical trauma gear and Guardian training.
“Teachers act in place of parents while students are under their supervision,” they write. “It should be the right of parents... to be able to defend their children in the event of an armed intruder.”
Controversy
However, the authors warn that “the very topic of arming teachers and staff is controversial.”
A 2018 Gallup Poll indicates three-fourths of teachers nationwide are against the idea, saying they were trained to be educators, not soldiers.
Three years earlier, a CBS News/New York Times poll found that 57 percent opposed the idea. A National Education Agency survey of 1,000 members reported 82 percent said they would not carry a gun to school even if allowed.
Only one GISD teacher, coach Stacy Zamzow, attended the board meeting. He told the trustees he favored the Guardian idea. In the event of a shooter, “I want to head for where the sound is coming from,” he said. “I want to be prepared. I don’t just want to react.”
He then brought a bit of levity to the serious proceedings by asking about how he would hide a handgun. “I’m a thin guy,” he complained.
Jerry Dornak, president of the Goliad retired teachers association, could only shake his head when told the district might adopt the Guardian plan.
“We’re living in a different world today,” he said. “It’s a paradigm shift.”
While he said his education schooling never mentioned the possibility of having to be armed, he said he supported whatever the school board decided.
Later, he reported that other members of the association indicated they, too, would go along with the board’s decision, but noted that none of them wished to speak to the newspaper.
Two perspectives
The suitability of educators carrying weapons disturbs two seasoned law enforcement officers who also have educational experience. Both say the success of the program depends on adequate training.
“The thing that bothers me,” says Goliad Sheriff Kirby Brumby, “is that you might have a teacher who is gung-ho for the first six of eight months and then the training becomes a bother. Three years later, if an active shooter occurs, he could end up shooting an officer or an officer might shoot him.”
His concern is mirrored by Kevin Behr, a 30-year veteran in law enforcement, the police chief at Coastal Bend College in Beeville and also who is a former BISD board president and now a board member.
“We really don’t have a good idea about how we would react in a situation where we’re attacked or our lives are threatened,” he says.
“In law enforcement, we continually train for something that may never come. We train to be able to take the life of our fellow man without much analysis and before the shooter can take our life or the life of another. A teacher would have to develop that same mindset.
“My big concern centers on will the teachers have continual training and the ability to quickly and accurately hit a moving and an aggressively deadly target?”
Behr cites two sobering statistics:
•In more than half of police shootings, the first shot fired by an officer typically misses the target
•Unlike what is shown in the movies, bullets to the torso do not incapacitate.
Finally, he warns, “It’s one thing to shoot at a paper target that is not moving. It’s quite another to get in a gunfight with a motivated shooter bent on murder.”
To that, combat veterans can attest.
Combat experience
Dr. Fred Capps is a mental health professional practicing in Corpus Christi. He also is a veteran of firefights in Vietnam.
“I am convinced arming teachers is not only a bad idea,” he says, “it is antithetical to solving the basic problem.
“Teachers, like any professional, are trained to work in their field. They are already overworked and underpaid. They teach because they want to help mold young minds into the adults of tomorrow. They are not trained, nor or they suited, for combat.”
That’s the combat veteran speaking. Now the trained psychologist:
“When an organism is threatened the survival mechanism automatically will engage. The heart rate increases, small blood vessels in extremities close, the person feels a rush of adrenaline. Higher-order functions, such as rational thought, now are unavailable. The organism’s resources all are devoted to surviving.”
Not exactly the ideal conditions on which the base school security.
“This aspect of human behavior is unavoidable and uncontrollable,” he adds. “This is overlooked in the ‘John Wayne’ approach in confronting a shooter. Intruders, while certainly aroused, are not in survival mode. They know exactly what they are doing. It’s the defenders who is in survival mode. It’s terror, dread and rage all at once on steroids.”
“I’ve trained for 30 years for such an eventuality,” Behr says. “Arming teachers should be a last-ditch effort of protecting our children.”
Training, training
While Guardians would be expected to participate in practice drills and to spend adequate time on the firing range, Plymale says the district might pay for 100 rounds of ammunition for each Guardian per year. That that would equate to firing one round every three-and-a-half days is clear indication that the Guardians would have to pay for additional practice ammunition to be anywhere proficient.
Both Brumby’s and Behr’s viewpoints raise a pivotal question: Exactly what role would be expected of a Guardian: aggressive or defensive?
Role definition
Is a Guardian expected to leave a class unattended and, like Zamzow, rush to the sound of firing in order to try to take down the shooter?
Or is the teacher to turn off the lights, lock the classroom door, have the students hide as best they can, and use the firearm only if the shooter breaks into the classroom?
These are only two of numerous questions the board, and Plymale, will be expected to answer in the coming months.
Questions
Among them:
•Will GISD hold a town hall or a public hearing to gather public opinion on arming teachers? TASB strongly recommends it.
•Will GISD help Guardians pay for the weapons? Plymale says only two types of handguns will be allowed, a nine-millimeter and a smaller version called a 380.
•Will prospective Guardians undergo random drug testing?
•Will Guardians receive any kind of annual stipend?
•Will the Guardians be covered under the district’s insurance plan?
•What do GISD students think about the idea? (No students attended Tuesday’s board meeting).
All will be answered, Plymale says, as the process of establishing the program – which he hopes to complete by spring.
“You know,” Boyd says, “20 years from now, we may look back and say ‘Wow, we didn’t need that Guardian program. God knows what we prevented by having it.’ I have a vested interest. My wife and I have four kids in the school district here. Arming teachers in those schools is more than an ounce of prevention. It’s a hell of a deterrent.”
Whatever the time involved, however many the number of Guardians (which will remain secret), regardless of the number of those who will favor the program – and there are many – or the number who oppose it – and there are many – in 18 minutes on a Tuesday October evening GISD trustees may well have made the most substantial decision in the board’s history.