Camp Goliad will be held at Goliad Elementary School from 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, May 30-June 30.
Invitations will be extended based on academic need. Remaining slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Parents will be notified of their child’s acceptance. A waiting list will be maintained. If a student is not able to complete the camp, the spot may be filled from the waiting list.
Transportation will be available for students living in Weesatche, Charco, Berclair, Fannin, Schroeder, LaBahia, Fenner Square Apartments and Sparrow Creek Apartments.