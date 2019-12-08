Canfield running for constable

GOLIAD COUNTY – Daniel Canfield has announced he is running for Goliad County Precinct 2 constable.
“I attended the Victoria College Police Academy and became a Texas peace officer in November of 1995,” he said.
Since then Canfield has worked as a reserve peace officer, averaging between 300-500 hours a year.
Canfield owns and operates a small remodeling business that provides income, and he says also allows him to volunteer his time doing two jobs.
“I have worked for more than 15 years with the Victoria County Precinct 2 constable office,” he said.
“It is this experience that will allow me to serve the needs of the citizens of Goliad County from my first day in office,” he added.
Canfield has all the needed certifications and training required to do all phases of constable and law enforcement duties.
He said his credentials include a full certification in civil process paperwork.
And, as a business owner, his expertise lends to budget management and meeting work deadlines.
“It is my intent to serve the needs of our community and work with all Goliad County offices. I will be available to serve and protect all the citizens in Goliad County,” he said.
Canfield has owned property in the Schroeder area of Goliad County for more than 20 years.
“I have been married to my wife, Darla, for almost 40 years, and we have two wonderful daughters. Both of our daughters graduated from Goliad High School. We all have strong ties to the local area,” he said.
“I humbly ask for your vote in the next election, for the office of Goliad County Precinct 2 constable, so that I may serve the community that has given my family so much for many years,” he said.