GOLIAD – Canoe Trail Goliad is partnering once again with the San Antonio River Authority (River Authority) and Goliad State Park and Historic Site to host the 18th Annual Fall Harvest Flotilla Saturday, Nov. 2, on the Goliad Paddling Trail. The event is part of the River Authority’s Be River Proud Kayaking event series which launched Oct. 5.
Canoe Trail Goliad is a public-private partnership led by citizens of Goliad County that organizes flotillas on the Goliad Paddling Trail twice a year. This year’s Fall Harvest Flotilla is free for the public to register and participants can participate in a 6.5 mile paddle down the scenic San Antonio River back to the State Park, where each participant will pay the Goliad State Park entrance fee of $3.
Paddlers must supply their own boats and safety equipment. Canoe Trail Goliad members and River Authority staff will assist paddlers during the event. The registration deadline for the Fall Harvest Flotilla is noon on Oct. 30.
“Canoe Trail Goliad is looking forward to holding its 18th Annual Fall Harvest Flotilla. This event offers a unique paddling experience on the Goliad Paddling Trail for families and paddlers of all skill levels as you paddle by miles of ranch lands,” said Canoe Trail Goliad Chair Wilfred Korth. “Past participants have commented on the wildlife and birds they spot on their journey downriver, and the absence of manmade development along the river.”
The Be River Proud kayaking event series will include paddling trips on all the River Authority paddling trails to give the public the opportunity to engage with the river and learn about the parks and trails that are operated by the River Authority throughout its four-county service district.
“As part of the River Authority’s commitment to safe, clean, and enjoyable creeks and rivers, we are hosting paddling events to encourage residents to experience the recreational value of the river,” said River Authority’s General Manager Suzanne Scott. “The more residents can enjoy all the benefits of the river and its ecosystem, the more they will grow in their love and pride of this treasured resource. We invite everyone to come have fun on the river and help us protect it.”
To register for this year’s Fall Harvest Flotilla event, see the full list of upcoming Be River Proud kayaking eventsor to learn more about the River Authority’s paddling trails, visit the River Authority’s new website that also features interactive content like a virtual tour, videos, and quizzes at sara-tx.org.