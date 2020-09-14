GOLIAD – Card skimmers at gas pump credit/debit card payment spots are a common way for criminals to steal from unsuspecting people, and one of those skimmers was recently found attached to a pump at the Stripes convenience store in Goliad.
The skimmer was not visible outside the pump, and is a hidden electronic device that is able to copy credit and debit card information when customers use their cards to pay at the pump.
The device was found during routine maintenance, and it is not known how long it was located at the gas pump.
A press release from the Goliad County Sheriff's Office advises people to routinely monitor their credit and debit card information to look for unauthorized transactions.
According to the FBI, "skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from victims’ accounts. It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year."
The FBI offers the following tips to help protect your card from skimming fraud:
- Choose a fuel pump that is closer to the store and in direct view of the attendant. These pumps are less likely to be targets for skimmers.
-
- Run your debit card as a credit card. If that’s not an option, cover the keypad when you enter your PIN.
-
- Consider paying inside with the attendant, not outside at the pump.