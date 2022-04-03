Although George Catlin is best known for his paintings of Native Americans as they appeared in the 1830s, he could also be known as their historian in the same period.
He wrote as much as he painted. His writings fill a 250-page book “My Life Among the Indians.” In his life, Catlin was more focused on his paintings, so his book was not published until 1909, after his death in 1872.
But Catlin painted and wrote while living with the Indians. While his painting catches the facial expressions of the Native Americans (stoic, to our eyes, never smiling+), his writing presents the details and feelings of their everyday life and culture.
Caitlin traveled more than 2,000 miles across America in five trips and visited 50 tribes.
On his first trip to the northwest, he lived with 18 tribes still relatively untouched by American culture.
These tribes included the Pawnee, Omaha, Ponca, Mandan, Cheyenne, Crow, Blackfeet, Hidatsa, Ojibbeways and Assiniboine. He did portraits of both men and women. Later, he also visited the Comanche in Oklahoma.
Catlin not only painted the Indians in full face portraits, but always in their face paint and native attire. They dressed themselves as they wished to appear. The Indians prized these portraits.
The Indians were very traditional and superstitious and each one was a unique character.
Catlin was painting what he saw and heard. Some of their customs seem quite bizarre to us now, untouched by American values.
They held grudges against other tribes for years and most tribes were at war with those around them.
There was no mercy in these intertribal wars and revenge was a prime motivator.
One Mandan chief held a grudge for four years against a neighboring individual for killing his brother. He even saved the spear that killed his brother, still smeared with the brother’s dried blood.
Then the Mandan chief traveled four days alone and killed the enemy chief in his tepee with the same spear. And scalped him in front of his wife.
The Mandan chief was greatly honored when he returned to his own village, with new blood on the spear and a fresh scalp.
Visiting so many tribes, Catlin was able to compare the various tribes in his writing. He said that the Comanche were unexcelled in horsemanship.
For example, the Comanche could hang hidden on the other side of a galloping horse and shoot arrows under the horse’s neck and belly. The horse made a moving shield.
Incidentally, the Comanche were cruel to their horses in battle, cruel with bit and quirt. Although horses were prized, in a fight the horse was entirely expendable.
The Mandan girls married young, at 13 or 14. The chiefs could have multiple wives, up to seven or eight.
The women did all the manual labor: chopping wood, carrying water, cooking, caring for children. They used a papoose until the baby was two or three, carried on the mother’s back. “From the slavish life they lead the girl’s beauty vanished after marriage.”
The men did the hunting and fighting. The women even carried the load of dead animal meat to the camp, cooked the meat and cleaned the animal skins for domestic use.
A man who was not a good hunter could eat as he wanted but was deemed a loafer by the tribe.
Catlin was such a good writer, mostly in the first person, that his book is a pleasure to read.