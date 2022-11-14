CBBC blood drive Nov. 16

The Coastal Bend Blood Center will conduct its 10th Annual Hunting For Donors Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Wal-Mart in Beeville, 502 E. FM 351.
The Blood Center must collect more than 150 donations daily to supply blood products to all 23 medical facilities within the 10 Coastal Bend Area counties.
“Local patients are counting on your lifesaving donation and this blood drive is vital to make sure our shelves are ready for any traumas that might happen over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Celeste C. Baggett, Donor Recruiter for CBBC.
Donors will be entered to win a shotgun; Two- day, two-person dove hunt; Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans Tickets; 1/2 bay guided fishing trip; $500 H-E-B gift card;Rockport Air BNB two-night stay; Beats headphones; two $100 Valero gas cards; Disney on Ice tickets and much more.
In addition to the prizes, blood donors will receive a “Hunting For Donors” long sleeve t-shirt and a pair of Ice Rays hockey tickets.
To schedule an appointment, donors can visit donor.coastalbendbloodcenter.orgv, text the word “APPOINT” to 999-777 or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943.