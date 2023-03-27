CBC approves tuition increase

Coastal Bend College (CBC) has approved its first tuition rate increase in over ten years. Beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, regular tuition will increase by $4 per semester credit hour, raising the tuition rate to $74 per credit. Dual credit tuition costs will increase by $5 per credit hour. The decision was made to address several factors, including inflation, deferred maintenance needs and the provision of increased student services.
“A tuition increase is never an easy decision, but it is necessary to maintain the high standard of education and resources that our students have come to expect,” states CBC President Dr. Justin Hoggard, “The CBC Board of Trustees have carefully assessed the financial needs of the institution and determined that a tuiton increase is the best way to continue to provide students with the resources they need to succeed.”