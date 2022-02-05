The Coastal Bend College board of trustees appointed a new member for the second time in less than six months at its regular meeting Jan. 18.
The college’s trustees appointed 1984 alum and former Vice President of Student and Administrative Services Velma Elizalde to fill the Place 5 seat.
Elizalde will replace Martha Warner, who stepped down after nearly nine years on the board.
The new appointee will serve out Warner’s term, which runs through May.
“I will work to be an asset on the board. I will utilize my prior experience with CBC as a graduate, as a wife of a graduate, as a parent of graduates and as a former employee in making decisions,” Elizalde wrote in her letter of interest she submitted when applying for the vacant seat.
“I will bring the experience I gained as a former Beeville Independent School trustee to do what is best for students.”
Elizalde served as the college’s vice president of student and administrative services from 2011-13 and was the dean of student services prior to that from 2009-2011. From 1990 through 2009, she worked in four different positions at the college, including the director of grants and special projects and director of student and program development.
She graduated from Mathis High School in 1979, then received an Associate of Science from Coastal Bend College (then known as Bee County College) in 1984. She then earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a master’s degree from Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“I personally owe the college a great debt for the many opportunities it afford me, and my goal on the board will be to have those opportunities continued, improved and expanded for others,” she wrote in her letter of interest.
“I benefited from the excellent and affordable education the college provided as my husband and my four children completed their first two years of school at CBC.”
Elizalde also said in her letter of interest that she intended to fill the seat on a permanent basis when her appointment ends in May.
“I am deeply committed to the college and if appointed, my intentions are to pursue a permanent place on the board.”
Elizalde’s appointment came at the conclusion of the meeting after the trustees met in executive session for more than an hour and a half.
She was approved by a 4-2 vote. Eloy Rodriguez, Sid Arismendez, Carroll Lohse and Jerry Sanchez voted to appoint her with Victor Gomez and Mercy Flynn casting dissenting votes.
The board also interviewed HMD Early Childhood Center Principal Annette Sanchez and A.C. Jones High School teacher Raven Watson for the vacant seat.
Elizalde is the second appointment to the board since July, when Sanchez was chosen to replace Taylor Tomlin in the Place 7 seat.
The board tabled several items that appeared on the agenda, including a discussion about an early college proposal from Beeville ISD.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•