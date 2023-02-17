CBC dental hygiene student detects oral cancer in patient

A second-year dental hygiene student at Coastal Bend College (CBC), Katie Loos, recently made an important discovery when she detected oral cancer in a patient. Loos noticed signs of the disease during a routine examination in a patient who had not previously exhibited any symptoms.
“We highly recommended for him to see an oral surgeon for a biopsy. The biopsy came back as carcinoma.” Loos said. “He was in the early stages of oral cancer.”
Loos’ quick thinking and attention to detail have been credited with catching the disease early, greatly increasing the patient’s chances of a successful recovery. Left untreated, the cancer could have resulted in the loss of the patient’s tongue or jaw and the ability to speak.
“The students attending the Dental Hygiene Program at Coastal Bend College are educated and trained to screen all patients for any anomalies in the head and neck region. Any unusual findings are documented and examined by the supervising dentist on staff,” said CBC Director of Dental Hygiene Lynn Southerland.
“If the dentist feels that the abnormality needs further evaluation, they are referred to an oral surgeon. While the detection of a cancerous lesion is rare, it is imperative that the students can recognize any abnormalities.”
Loos said she has become passionate about dental hygiene since enrolling in the program and finds the opportunity to help people highly rewarding.
“I learned that it’s more than just oral health,” Loos said. “It’s overall health and that anything that can be affecting your mouth can be affecting you systemically.”
Loos also stressed the importance of yearly oral examinations.
“Especially if you are a heavy smoker or if you consume alcohol with smoking, it’s very important to get checked. Even if you don’t have teeth, make time to see your dentist for an oral examination.”
The CBC dental hygiene program services are open to the public by appointment only. For more information on services offered, call 361-354-2555.
For more information about the CBC Dental Hygiene program, visit http://coastalbend.edu/dental.
Information submitted by Amanda Ramirez, Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Coastal Bend College