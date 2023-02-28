Coastal Bend College (CBC) has been named the Best University Prep by Intelligent.com, an independent website designed to help students make informed decisions about their education and career paths. The organization researches institutions of higher education and offers unbiased reviews and annual rankings.
Intelligent.com’s review states, “Coastal Bend College is a great option for students looking to spend two years at a junior college before transferring to a four-year university.” The ranking listed student resources, program offerings and the availability of distance-learning programs among the benefits of attending CBC.
“We are determined to ensure that all of our students have the resources they need to succeed, whatever their plans may be,” stated CBC President Dr. Justin Hoggard. “It’s important that students are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need, whether they intend to transfer to a four-year institution or immediately enter the workforce.”
Of the institutions ranked in the report, CBC had the fifth highest ranking in best community college overall. All colleges evaluated by Intelligent.com are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and have been rated based on various factors, including tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates.
This recognition comes on the heels of CBC’s announcement of plans to establish an honors college in partnership with Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society. The program will be open to high-achieving students who earn at least a 3.5 GPA after completing 12 hours of college credit.
As a part of the project, PTK will also provide students with leadership opportunities, access to competitive scholarships and one-on-one transfer and career coaching.
The grant will also provide faculty and staff with professional development opportunities, including capacity building in the areas of institutional effectiveness, institutional research and fundraising.
Information submitted by Amanda Ramirez, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, CBC