CBC receives TRUE grant

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) has awarded $15 million in grant funding to Texas higher education institutions through the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Grant Program.

Coastal Bend College was awarded $530,000. 

The program was established to support the creation, expansion or redesign of workforce education and training programs in high-demand occupations.

The funds enable Texas public community and state technical colleges, as well as economic development organizations, to develop and provide short-term certification and workforce programs, in consultation and partnership with workforce stakeholders, that create pathways to employment. 

Programs supported by TRUE funds must be shorter than 6 months in duration, industry-aligned, in high-value/high-need fields, and developed with the participation of key workforce stakeholders such as workforce boards, economic development corporations, trade associations, industry representatives, and employers.

Information submitted by Mike Eddleman, THECB

