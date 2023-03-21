On Feb. 20, Coastal Bend College (CBC) announced
that it has been designated a Leader College by Achieving the Dream (ATD), a national nonprofi t dedicated to advancing community colleges as hubs of equity and mobility in their communities.
“We are honored to be recognized as an Achieving the Dream Leader College. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students in creating an environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” stated CBC President Dr. Justin Hoggard,
“We’re proud to be part of a national movement that is committed to transforming the lives of students and their communities.”
Leader Colleges play an important role in accelerating the adoption of effective practices
within the ATD Network and across higher education. Leader Colleges are recognized for the quality of their work in whole-college reform, resulting in increased completion rates for all students. Leader Colleges develop innovative ways to work with other colleges to share knowledge and facilitate an exchange of ideas about evidence-based reform strategies.
Coastal Bend College is part of the ATD Network, made up of 300+ colleges committed to
advancing equity and supporting student success at their institutions and throughout their communities.
For more information, visit h ps://achievingthedream.org/lclcod-2023.