As pandemic safety continues to be at the front of everyone’s minds, Coastal Bend College plans to limit the number of attendees for their spring commencement taking place May 17 and 18.
Prior to the previous fall 2021 commencement, Coastal Bend College’s graduation committee held multiple meetings. During these meetings, the college stated that COVID-19 and capacity were the main concerns.
“We realized some families did not get to see their graduate if we reached capacity,” the college stated in a media release.
While the practice of limiting attendance on a per-student basis is new, Coastal Bend College notes that these limits fall in line with CDC recommendations and state occupancy levels.
“It is an acceptable practice at colleges and universities across the nation,” the college stated.
While the limits continue into the spring commencement, the college has stated that the previous limits put in place during the fall 2021 commencement were designed to gauge whether or not the college could do this going into the future.
Students have shown concern regarding. One student expressed dismay at the decision.
“We’ve worked hard, staying up long hours, going to clinicals, struggling trying to finish school and we would like our family to be able to go and have the normal college graduation experience and we are having that ripped away from us,” said one student in regard to the new policy
Coastal Bend College has noted that there has been some concerns regarding the new policy.
“... we expected some resistance since this will be the first spring graduation ceremony with four invitations per graduate,” the college stated. “We expect more. This is an acceptable practice with many institutions.”
While these policies are in place in part due to the pandemic, the college has also stated that once the graduation venue has reached capacity, they have had to turn away families.
“families were turned away as they were not permitted into the ceremony,” the college stated. “With every student receiving four tickets, we can ensure that every student has room for their family to celebrate their success.”
Coastal Bend College has not made any future plans to discontinue their new policy. The number of invitations per student will be contingent on the number of students who apply for graduation and choose to attend the ceremony.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•