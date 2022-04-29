The Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) has announced its 2022 Annual Grants online application will be available May 1.
Coastal Bend nonprofits can apply by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.cbcfoundation.org and selecting “Grant
Application” from the “Grants” dropdown menu. Online applications will be accepted until June 15 at 11:59 p.m. (CST).
This year the Annual Grants program will award up to $450,000 to nonprofits serving the Foundation’s seven-county service area of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio.
Grants up to $10,000 for general operations of nonprofits will be unrestricted.
Grants that are $10,001 and greater must be program specific. This change will allow the Foundation to move back to program specific grantmaking while also providing those organizations that are still potentially impacted by the pandemic to seek unrestricted operating funds, as applicable.
Grants made to or for the benefit of a tax-supported college or university are to be solely used for direct student support, including student emergencyfunds and student food pantries.
Applications from other food pantries will not be accepted during the 2022 Annual Grants process due to the awarding of a $300,000 Food Pantry Special Grant in March to the Coastal Bend Food Bank and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent benefitting 77 local pantries in the Foundation’s service area.
For more information about Annual Grants, visit the Foundation’s website or reach out to Cathy Friese, Grants Director at 361-882-9745 or cfriese@cbcfoundation.org.
The Coastal Bend Community Foundation was incorporated in 1981 with the mission of improving the quality of life in the seven counties of the Coastal Bend.
The foundation serves donors by providing a vehicle for the establishment of various types of charitable funds designed to fulfill their wishes.
Information submitted
by Krystal Thomasson,
Marketing/Communications Director CBCF