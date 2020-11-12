GOLIAD – A change in the home location of a company doing work on Goliad County’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects is not expected to delay work.
The Goliad County Commissioners Court has approved contracts with Hanson Professional Services, a nationwide consulting firm, to provide engineering services on CDBG projects in Goliad County.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards noted that it used to be a Texas company but it is now based in Illinois.
“I heard some concerns about them being from out of state, but they still have offices in Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi,” Edwards said, adding that having the same engineer on multiple projects “will add continuity.”
