Celebrating art & downtown

GOLIAD – From its commanding view at 123 S. Courthouse Square St. overlooking the historic Goliad County Courthouse, Square Gallery is focused on offering variety to both local and out-of-town customers.
That variety includes a selection of antiques, used books — including a section with a Texana focus and eye-catching paintings created by artists from throughout the Coastal Bend and elsewhere.
An array of intriguing items greets visitors. Among the most recent featured items available are Gentlemen’s Bowie knives crafted by ASH Knives. There’s also a small statue of Uncle Sam, a metal tree, fine bone China and a growing collection of garden art.
With inventory changing from time to time, there’s no telling what Texas treasures a visitor might find when browsing in the gift shop.
The store opened in 2016 and was originally run as a partnership by Urban and Kathy Johnson.
“We’d done a lot of things together and we’re lifelong friends — family, really,” Urban said. “We were trying to make Goliad a more fun place to come to. The business is not a huge moneymaker. It’s just something to make the square a more friendly place.”
Urban, who is 83, has a passion for the community, and a special place in her heart for the courthouse square.
“The little square is just fun,” Urban said. “This pandemic sure hasn’t helped us, but before that we’d done some wonderful fun things and we’ll get better. Right now, business is really slow. We had closed our doors for a long time, but then we put up a note telling people to call us if they stop by and want to go inside.”
