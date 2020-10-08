GOLIAD – A Texas treasure is located behind the Goliad County Library, and except for history enthusiasts and frequent library visitors, it may go mostly unnoticed.
The J.A. White Family Goliad Center for Texas History, at 301 S. Commercial St., houses several historical collections of interest to community members, but also to those with an interest in Texas history — or even just history in general.
Among the items kept in the center’s archives are a newspaper from February 1647, London’s The Moderate Intelligencer (dated Feb. 4-11) and another London publication from 1721.
However, it’s Texas history that takes the spotlight in this collection, and it’s that love for the legacy of the Lone Star State that often draws visitors.
“We have a wonderful collection of Texana, and we get a lot of people interested in genealogy,” said Shelley Parks, center curator. She recently turned 65, so although she will remain involved in the center’s activities, she is turning over more of the responsibility to Carly Shockley.
“I told people that I didn’t discover my dream job until I was 57, and that was working here,” Parks said.
Shockley is in her 20s but has already developed a strong love of history and says she also feels fortunate to work at the center. In fact, her duties there actually started during the summer when she was in high school and continued throughout her college years as well.
“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed,” Shockley said.
Helping people relate to history is one of the center’s primary goals, Parks said.
“We try to help people make some kind of connection, and we also try to help tourists get a better understanding of the history of this area,” Parks said. “We see about 70 visitors a month.”
The center also hosts a lecture series which is a major fundraiser to help continue operations. Unfortunately, the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide resulted in the cancellation of all but the very first part of the 2020 series, Parks said.
The center does not receive any tax money to support its efforts and relies on donations to continue its work.
Those who are interested in helping to fund these efforts can become Keepers of Texas History and help preserve this legacy of future generations.
The Keepers of Texas History program was created as a multi-level donor program and is the sole source of funding for the center’s operating expenses, Parks said.
Because the library itself is a Goliad County entity, and by extension the history center, donations to the program are tax deductible. Checks can be made payable to: Goliad County Library Board Fund/Archives.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by appointment. Those appointments can be made by calling Parks at 361-645-2291, ext. 8504, or Shockley at the same phone number, ext. 8505.
Just what are some of the things visitors to the center can see?
• Archival newspapers from Goliad from 1853 to 2015.
• Genealogy and local family histories
• Microfilm from U.S. Census records and various publications
• Dozens of historic collections donated to the center on a variety of subjects.
Shockley is also part of the Goliad Chamber of Commerce’s tourism committee, helping to promote the community’s – and the center’s — rich history.
She and Parks said they enjoy coming to the center and sharing their love of history with others.
“It’s a fun place — we’re passionate about it,” she said.
Parks said because Goliad is so immersed in history, it’s sometimes easy to not appreciate it as much as it should be appreciated.
“This town has such incredible history,” she said. “It’s sometimes easy to take it for granted. “We love to share our history with the community, of course, but we also want to get the word out to the rest of the state.”
If Stephen F. Austin was the Father of Texas, J.A. White can be considered the Father of the Goliad Center for Texas History.
“J.A. White was a former newspaper editor here in the 1800s and his family are big keepers of Texas history,” Parks said. “Without Judge White a lot of the area’s history would not have been preserved. We also have our newspaper collection as a result of his family.
“What he started, we hope to keep going. We are very fortunate to be able to share it with the rest of the world.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•