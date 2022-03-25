col 3-17 Cooking.jpg

A scoop of vaniila ice cream adds just the right touch to a serving of slightly warm Texas Chocolate Cobbler. (Photo by Darlene Montague)

Last week it was Bil’s turn to be in the hospital, but only for a day. He got a good report this time, thank the Lord. But it takes quite a few days for him to recover from the anesthesia.

So, since I haven’t baked him anything sweet in three months, I decided to make him this simple dessert. Think brownie combined with warm chocolate pudding.

I added cinnamon and Mexican vanilla so it would taste more like his favorite Texas sheet cake. Now this thing has a ton of sugar so it is best to enjoy it in small servings, especially if you add vanilla bean ice cream like I did.

Texas Chocolate Cobbler

In a bowl, stir together:

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 3 Tbsp. cocoa powder

• 1 cup flour

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

Make a well in the center and add:

• 1/3 cup milk

• 1 stick melted butter

• 2 tsp. Mexican vanilla

Stir until well combined and spread batter evenly into a baking dish with high sides. I used a metal pan that was 9.5x9.5 inches.

In a small bowl, combine:

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 3/4 cup brown sugar

•1/4 cup cocoa powder

Sprinkle this evenly over the batter.

Then pour on:

• 1 1/2 cups very hot water over the topping. DO NOT STIR.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until the top layer of batter looks dry.

Cool slightly before serving warm with vanilla ice cream. Also good at room temperature with a big glass of cold milk.

