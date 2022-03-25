Last week it was Bil’s turn to be in the hospital, but only for a day. He got a good report this time, thank the Lord. But it takes quite a few days for him to recover from the anesthesia.
So, since I haven’t baked him anything sweet in three months, I decided to make him this simple dessert. Think brownie combined with warm chocolate pudding.
I added cinnamon and Mexican vanilla so it would taste more like his favorite Texas sheet cake. Now this thing has a ton of sugar so it is best to enjoy it in small servings, especially if you add vanilla bean ice cream like I did.
Texas Chocolate Cobbler
In a bowl, stir together:
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 3 Tbsp. cocoa powder
• 1 cup flour
• 2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. cinnamon
Make a well in the center and add:
• 1/3 cup milk
• 1 stick melted butter
• 2 tsp. Mexican vanilla
Stir until well combined and spread batter evenly into a baking dish with high sides. I used a metal pan that was 9.5x9.5 inches.
In a small bowl, combine:
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 3/4 cup brown sugar
•1/4 cup cocoa powder
Sprinkle this evenly over the batter.
Then pour on:
• 1 1/2 cups very hot water over the topping. DO NOT STIR.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until the top layer of batter looks dry.
Cool slightly before serving warm with vanilla ice cream. Also good at room temperature with a big glass of cold milk.