Downtown Goliad’s Sweetest Night Ever is returning Thursday, Feb. 10.

Seventeen businesses will participate in the second annual Main Street Goliad Chocolate & Wine Crawl from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Participants in the free event can sample 1-ounce glasses of wine and chocolates while shopping in the 17 participating businesses.

“It’s not just candy chocolate,” said Main Street Goliad Director Keli Miller. “Some do chocolate mousses; some do cakes, cookies, brownies, whatever they want.”

Participants can also win prizes.

“They can get a complimentary Bingo card and spend whatever amount to get an X in their box,” Miller said. “And they can enter for a giveaway.”

Following are the 17 participating businesses:

• Hello Darlin’ Boutique & Gifts

• This, That & Whatever

• Water Well Cafe

• Backwoods & Bling

• The Sweetheart Boutique

• The Best Little Gun Shop in Texas

• Dazzled Divas

• The Soul Emporium

• Goliad Pharmacy & Gifts

• Heart & Soul

• Remember When

• The Junkin Mermaid

• Square Gallery

• New Image Saloon & Gifts

• Two Scoops & More

• Dwell

• The 3 R’s

The Welcome Station for the event will be located at 122 N. Courthouse Square Street.

