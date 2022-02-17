Downtown Goliad’s Sweetest Night Ever is returning Thursday, Feb. 10.
Seventeen businesses will participate in the second annual Main Street Goliad Chocolate & Wine Crawl from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants in the free event can sample 1-ounce glasses of wine and chocolates while shopping in the 17 participating businesses.
“It’s not just candy chocolate,” said Main Street Goliad Director Keli Miller. “Some do chocolate mousses; some do cakes, cookies, brownies, whatever they want.”
Participants can also win prizes.
“They can get a complimentary Bingo card and spend whatever amount to get an X in their box,” Miller said. “And they can enter for a giveaway.”
Following are the 17 participating businesses:
• Hello Darlin’ Boutique & Gifts
• This, That & Whatever
• Water Well Cafe
• Backwoods & Bling
• The Sweetheart Boutique
• The Best Little Gun Shop in Texas
• Dazzled Divas
• The Soul Emporium
• Goliad Pharmacy & Gifts
• Heart & Soul
• Remember When
• The Junkin Mermaid
• Square Gallery
• New Image Saloon & Gifts
• Two Scoops & More
• Dwell
• The 3 R’s
The Welcome Station for the event will be located at 122 N. Courthouse Square Street.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•