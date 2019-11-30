Christmas is coming Advance-Guard Press staff 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bill Clough photo City workers installed numerous new Christmas decorations last week. This decoration replaces the old "Seasons Greetings" banner at Commerical and Franklin streets. Buy Now Bill Clough photo City workers install new Christmas decorations Friday on Commercial St. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GOLIAD – Goliad city workers have been busy installing new illuminated Christmas decorations in preparation for the Christmas season. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Christmas is coming Cindy Hosey Diaz Tri-County CEU Day set for Dec. 6 Pastry art on display at Berclair Mansion Tigerettes’ run ends in regional finals What does Kingsville Record closing mean to our readers? Parts of Fannin St. to close I don’t recall saying that Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Dec 7 Vintage Movie Night -It's a Wonderful Life Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesKarnes deputy arrests Bee County deputyWilliam Randel LeeSportsmanship matters: Poise, class should be applaudedSheriff's Office reports Saturday car chase leads to warrant for another suspect on the runMan sentenced six years after selling stolen cattle in countyCindy Hosey Diaz‘Career criminal’ given 35 yearsWillie Othel Brown Jr.With numerous delays, not much is certain about the Harbor Bridge projectJose Moya Ramirez Images CollectionsWalmart pickup opensSuper Bowl champions, thrice overMaking a Final moveStory of a Native American who won Medal of Honor.Sinton Softball signeesCASA visits Chatwork Civic ClubO-E ISD Feast of KindnessLesson to younger generationsFire destroys historic downtown homeCTE showcase CommentedRudy Gonzalez Sr. (2)Mark Allan Walters (2)William Randel Lee (2)Robert Lee Moses III (1)Gloria Ann Lopez (1)Walter James Helms (1)Barbara Paul (1) Newspaper Ads Great Sinton Editor Bulletin