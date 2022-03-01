The Children’s Hospital Trail Ride (CHTR) is a non-profit organization that raises money for The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation.
CHTR is organized by volunteers from several communities across South Texas.
The organization hosts four annual events, a team roping, trail ride, sanctioned barbecue cook-off and a recently added barrel racing event. All proceeds raised are then donated to The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation.
The scheduled events and dates for 2022 include a team roping Saturday, Feb. 26, a barbecue cook-off to be held Friday to Sunday, March 11-13, a trail ride Friday to Sunday, April 8-10 and a barrel racing event Saturday, May 14.
Those who wish to be a sponsor, are welcome to contact one of the organizations officers or mail a donation, payable to CHTR, to P.O. Box 1100, Poth, Texas, 78147.