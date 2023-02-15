City amends animal control ordinance to make feeding stray cats on public property a violation

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Feb. 2 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard. Call 361-358-2550 to have the Advance-Guard delivered to you for less than $3 per month.
Feeding cats on public property in Goliad will now come with repercussions.
During its Jan. 25 meeting, the Goliad City Council approved by a vote of 4-1 to adopt an amendment to the animal control ordinance prohibiting the feeding of cats on public property.
The decision came after complaints of feces on the sidewalks and other locations at Goliad Elementary School. The excrement is thought to be from feral cats residing across the street at Oak Hill Cemetery.
A nearby resident has been feeding the cats at the cemetery.
The city has installed traps at the cemetery to catch and relocate the cats.
The council heard remarks from two residents during public comment. The residents encouraged the city to provide free spaying and neutering for pet owners in the city.
The amended ordinance went into effect immediately. Violation of the ordinance could result in a fine not to exceed $500.
Councilperson Mary Gleinser was the lone dissenting vote.
By a vote of 4-1, council approved Barbara Boulware-Wells, city attorney, to modify the city’s social media policy in preparation for livestreaming city council meetings on Facebook Live. Gleinser was the lone dissenting vote.
Goliad Code Enforcement Officer Julia Post informed council of possible demolitions of properties at 467 E. Fannin Street, 764 Guadalupe Street, 946 E. Fannin Street and 470 Jones Alley (a city-owned property). Post alerted the council of properties at Washington and North streets, and 249 E. Fannin Street with high grass and weeds.
Council unanimously approved accommodating the delegation from sister city Hidalgo, Mexico, for the General Zaragoza Society’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Councilpersons heard from Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon about the upcoming bond proposition to be placed on the May 6 ballot.
Sarah Scott, grants manager with GrantWorks, spoke to the council regarding a Texas Department of Agriculture community development block grant.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•