City approves ARP funds to go toward new firehouse

The Goliad Volunteer Fire Department is closer to having a new home.
Goliad city council unanimously approved the allocation of nearly $500,000 in funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) to go to the construction of a new firehouse for the Goliad VFD.
The city recently conducted a survey of its residents to receive input on how the ARP funds of $470,263.04 should be spent. A new firehouse was the overwhelming choice.
The Goliad VFD firehouse, constructed in 1964, is currently adjacent to city hall.
Goliad VFD Fire Chief Alonzo Morales said a proposed 14,550-square-foot facility would cost approximately $2.5 million.
“These funds aren’t going to build it, but it’s a good start,” Goliad VFD Chief Alonzo Morales said. “We have some money in the bank in one of our accounts here in the city of a little over $200,000. So that’s almost $700,000. That’s about one fourth of what we would need to build that particular building.”
Jay Fleming, a member of the Goliad VFD, said the current facility lacks sufficient drainage.
“This building doesn’t have any drains,” Fleming said. “We have water that gets inside, so we’re exposing our bunker gear that is approximately $5,000 to $8,000 per person to outfit. Much of the expensive gear we have is sitting in this moist area where the water comes out of the trucks. The firehouse needs to have drains in the floors where you allow that controlled dripping that’s always going to come out of the large trucks to escape.”
“I’ve been telling everybody here for years and I sound like a broken record, but the longer we wait, the more money it’s going to cost,” Morales said. “It would also improve the morale of the firefighters.”
According to Morales, property for the facility has been donated by Goliad ISD. He said the remainder of the cost for the firehouse could be financed by long-term, low-interest loans and available grant funds.
Angela Leach, project manager of grant management firm GrantWorks, said usage of the ARP funds comes with deadlines.
“One of the things we have to keep in mind is time,” Leach said. “Construction contracts would need to be signed by no later than Dec. 31, 2024. That gives us 2 1/2 years to get this thing designed and bid out for construction and get started. We have to be finished by Dec. 31, 2026.”
