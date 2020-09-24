GOLIAD – The Goliad City Council approved a tax rate of $1.147545 per $100 property valuation during a meeting on Sept. 9, and also approved the city budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The new fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1, will include a budget of $5,126,337.
The city’s tax rate includes .778135 to fund maintenance and operations, which are the day-to-day expenses required to run a city, including employee salaries. The debt services portion of the budget (sometimes referred to as the interest and sinking fund) is .369410. That amount funds the payment of bills related to more expensive items such as facilities, infrastructure and equipment.
City Administrator Kandi Hubert said recent expenses in the debt services area include a well, purchase of a fire truck and also paying off water meters which were bought several years ago.