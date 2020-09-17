GOLIAD – The Goliad City Council approved a preliminary tax rate, set a date for an upcoming public hearing to get community feedback on that rate and discussed hiring a code enforcement officer during a recent meeting.
Following a work session in which the proposed tax rate was discussed, the council approved plans for a $1.14 tax rate per $100 property valuation. That amount includes about 78 cents in the maintenance and operations (M&O) fund and 36 cents for the interest and sinking fund (I&S). The M&O portion of the city’s funds go toward the daily costs of operating the city and includes salaries. The I&S part of the budget is used for debt service on city facilities.
The I&S portion of the budget increased because of costs associated with a loan to improve the city’s well and also for a fire truck.
“We just came in by the skin of our teeth (in getting the proposal together), and everyone’s work is appreciated,” said Mayor Trudia Preston.
Mayor Pro Tem Luis Rodriguez questioned why a line item has increased significantly in the budget in regard to infrastructure and was told by city staff that the cost is due to $25,000 a year for five years for a new system of water meters.
Alderwoman Mary Gleinser noted a portion of the budget in which $30,000 is allotted for a code enforcement officer and said “I have not seen very much activity in that department.”
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/