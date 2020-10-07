GOLIAD - Disagreement over the need for a contract between the Goliad Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center and the city of Goliad and discussion of how hotel occupancy tax funds should be designated dominated the Goliad City Council meeting on Sept. 23.
Jake Pedeville, representing the chamber board, requested the $25,000 originally allotted to the chamber/visitors center and an additional $15,000 in funding.
Council members questioned why a contract hadn’t been signed by chamber/visitors center representatives for the hotel occupancy tax funds.
“We are directed by the TML (Texas Municipal League) to have a contract,” said City Administrator Kandi Hubert.
Pedeville said the funds designated for the chamber/visitors center are specified for advertising purposes, and he would like to direct some of that money toward operations at the visitors center.
Goliad City Attorney Barbara Boulware-Wells said the city had increased the amount of funding the chamber received, and the reason given was so the chamber could advertise various community events and to put together advertising pamphlets and brochures.
“Not all the funds will be used for advertising,” Pedeville said. “Would it be possible to amend the contract? We are half chamber of commerce and half visitors center.”
Alderman Chuck Benavides said it is important to follow the rules on designating the funding.
“Going forward I want to follow the letter of the law,” he said. “I caution the decision on this. Y’all did ask for a lot more money. I want to make sure we have all our ducks in a row before we put the car before the horse.”
Alderwoman Mary Gleinser suggested separate accounts be set up for the chamber and the visitors center.
“The hotel-motel tax has to be put in a separate fund to be used for the chamber and the visitors center,” she said. “I think the chamber will have to have two separate accounts to address that concern.
“I see no reason not to sign a contract if the funds are used in an appropriate manner.
Boulware-Wells said there was a concern about amending the use of funds after approval had been given.
“My hesitation from a legal standpoint is changing something after the fact,” she said. “The decision made at the time was based on what was presented to the council.
“The chamber asked for a robust amount and the city requires a contract to make sure the spending was in line (with original requests).”
Pedeville said a change in leadership at the chamber has resulted in the request for change in the funding designation.
“The people who came before you (on behalf of the chamber) a year ago are no longer with us,” he said. “We have looked into why chambers normally sign contracts. One reason is they are fully funded by the council and another is that all the HOT funds are designated to the chamber.
“We need help this year. Would it be possible to amend the contract so we could get the money we originally asked for?”
That contract — or lack of a signed version — is the issue, Benavides said.
“What’s crystal clear is the contract is the hurdle,” he said. “I welcome the opportunity to work with you but the contract signing is the hurdle.”
Boulware-Wells said she would look into Pedeville’s requests and asked that the chamber/visitor’s center provide receipts in the future to show what is done by the chamber and what is done by the visitors center.
“It’s been a hard year for the chamber financially,” Pedeville said. “I appreciate you being willing to work with me in the years to come.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•