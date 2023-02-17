City council, school board seats up for re-election

All three City of Goliad aldermen up for re-election in May have re-filed to retain their seats on the council.

Luis J. Rodriguez, Robin Alaniz and Lorinda Rangel are seeking re-election to their at-large positions.

According to City Administrator/Secretary Becky Miska, Arturo “Art” Garza has also filed for an at-large seat on the May 6 general election ballot.

City of Goliad aldermen serve two-year terms.

There are also three seats on the Goliad ISD Board of Trustees up for re-election in their single-member districts.

Daniel San Miguel (SMD 1) and Jason Howard (SMD 2) had re-filed for election as of Feb. 3, according to Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon. Mac Odem has filed to challenge for the SMD 4 seat currently held by Destry Gruetzmacher.

The filing periods for city council and school board elections began on Jan. 18 and will end on Feb. 17.

•cslavik@mysoutex.com•

Recommended for you

Tags