City council, school board seats up for re-election

All three City of Goliad aldermen up for re-election in May have re-filed to retain their seats on the council.
Luis J. Rodriguez, Robin Alaniz and Lorinda Rangel are seeking re-election to their at-large positions.
According to City Administrator/Secretary Becky Miska, Arturo “Art” Garza has also filed for an at-large seat on the May 6 general election ballot.
City of Goliad aldermen serve two-year terms.
There are also three seats on the Goliad ISD Board of Trustees up for re-election in their single-member districts.
Daniel San Miguel (SMD 1) and Jason Howard (SMD 2) had re-filed for election as of Feb. 3, according to Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon. Mac Odem has filed to challenge for the SMD 4 seat currently held by Destry Gruetzmacher.
The filing periods for city council and school board elections began on Jan. 18 and will end on Feb. 17.
