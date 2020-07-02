City extends emergency declaration as cases rise in neighboring counties

GOLIAD – The mayor’s emergency declaration isn’t going as far as some major cities, but it does extend the need for the existing precautions through the end of July.
The decision to continue operating in an emergency situation is because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in neighboring counties, including Bee and Victoria.
“I think it is a good idea to extend it right now,” said Robin Alaniz, alderwoman. “Some people are getting more cautious out there, but some people are not.”
Alderman Chuck Benavidez concurred saying, “We were progressive enough at the beginning of this outbreak. I don’t see why we would go backwards.”
Barbara Boulware-Wells, city attorney, said that this new order mimics the prior declaration, and the orders of the governor.
“We are not trying to close anything,” Boulware-Wells told council during their Wednesday evening, June 24, meeting. “We cannot close anything.
“We are just holding in place.”
The number of coronavirus cases has been holding steady for the past weeks, as of press time noon Thursday.
The county, in a news release issued last week, has only one remaining case, out of seven total cases, that is considered active.
“We have been praying for this person and family, for their loved one to come home from the hospital. Continued prayers for recovery,” the county said in its release.
Among the cases recently was an employee of a nursing home that tested positive for the virus.
“There was one employee; however, there is a discrepancy if she was in the city or county,” said Mayor Trudia Preston. “I have not heard if that discrepancy has been resolved.
“I know she is quarantined for 14 days.”
Also, as part of the effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19, city hall remains closed as do the public restrooms across from the courthouse square.
