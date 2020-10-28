GOLIAD – Responding to allegations by some county officials that the city of Goliad hasn’t paid its fair share of expenses for Goliad Memorial Auditorium, city leaders say they have paid their bills and are hoping to clear up confusion.
“There was a comment that we owed $200,000 on insurance and that’s not correct,” said city Finance Officer Sherry Kuenstler. “We will keep investigating and clear that up moving forward.”
Kuenstler and Pct. 4 County Commissioner David Bruns both serve on a committee that oversee operations for the auditorium, and she said she will work with him to iron out any issues and concerns that remain. But she and other city leaders say records show that the city has in fact paid its share in helping to maintain the auditorium.
“The county auditor (Rusty Friedrichs) claims that they’ve issued invoices, but that invoice has never been issued to us,” Kuenstler said. “We also have our own liability insurance on the property, and the county has their insurance.”
City Attorney Barbara Boulware-Wells said she can refer to records dating back to Oct. 1, 1999 that shows there is an insurance policy on the auditorium “paid strictly by the city of Goliad. They have their policy and we have ours and as far as I know we don’t issue policies jointly.”
She said she was confused why the county was talking about issuing the city an invoice for their policy.
“The county has custody of all the records — I’m uncertain why they’re coming up with all these bills,” one councilman said. “They’ve had five county auditors in six years — I’m not surprised there’s confusion.”
Some of the invoices the city has received from the county are bills for which they have been charged twice, city officials said, including heat strips for the air conditioners and janitorial services.
A charge of $49,000 for restroom repairs at the auditorium was not approved by the city before the work was done, city leaders said.
“We have never received invoices from the county in response to an open records request — we received nothing,” Boulware-Wells said. “Now a couple of months after that we get notice of owing $200,000 or $27,000. It makes no sense to me.”
Kuenstler said she will work with Bruns to work out the concerns.
“We are going to meet and hopefully resolve these issues,” she said.
