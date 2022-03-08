The city of Goliad will have its next quarterly bulk pick-up starting March 14.
Residents are asked to begin placing items for pick-up on the curb March 9 through March 13.
Among the acceptable items for pick-up are furniture, appliances and miscellaneous garage items such as gym equipment, shelving and commodes.
Construction debris, TVs over 32 inches, cardboard boxes, tires, paint, household garbage, hazardous chemicals, motor oil, cooking oil, gas tanks, propane tanks and brush piles are among the unacceptable items.
Bulky items on commercial, business and empty lots will not be picked up.
Registration is required for pick-up. Call (361) 645-3454 to register or get more information.