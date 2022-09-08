The city of Goliad will conduct its quarterly bulk pickup on Monday, Sept. 12.
Residents are asked to place their bulky items on the curb from Wednesday, Sept. 7 to Sunday, Sept. 11.
Among the items that are acceptable for pickup are:
• sofas
• chairs
• beds
• mattresses
• fixtures
• dressers
• carpet
• stoves
• dishwashers
• microwave ovens
• washers
• dryers
• refrigerators (freon must be removed by a licensed technician and tagged)
• garage items
• gym equipment
• shelving
• commodes
Among the items that will not be picked up are:
• PVC
• rebar
• flooring
• sheetrock
• wood
• roofing debris
• plywood
• concrete/masonry
• televisions over 32 inches
• empty boxes
• tires
• paint
• household garbage
• insecticides
• pesticides
• pool chemicals
• motor oil
• cooking oil
• gas tanks
• propane tanks
• brush piles
Bulky items left on commercial, business and empty lots will not be picked up.
Registration is required for pickup.
To register or get more information, call Goliad City Hall at 361-645-3454.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•