Representatives from the City of Goliad and the Texas General Land Office participated in a kickoff meeting on Feb. 16 regarding the city’s Wastewater Treatment Systems Improvements Project.
The GLO awarded $9.3 million to the city in May 2021 for the flood mitigation project.
“The City of Goliad is happy to inform our residents that we had a successful kick off meeting with the GLO) regarding the city’s Wastewater Treatment System Improvements Project,” said Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses. “Our wastewater treatment plant is over 40 years old, which has led to a decreased efficiency. With this grant, residents of Goliad will have an improved wastewater treatment plan that is flood-proof and safe for our city.”
“Goliad is a perfect example of how many communities across Texas are in need of infrastructure improvements,” Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said.
“In some cases, the current systems protecting local families from flooding are 40 or 50 years old. On behalf of my team at the GLO, we are very proud to be serving so many communities and residents by funding mitigation projects that will provide benefits for generations to come.”
This project’s goal is to:
• Relocate the influent lift station out of the floodplain
• Replace current clarifier
• Replace current disc aerators and rehabilitate/replace a number of disc aerator structural supports
• Replace filter media and replace/adjust the underdrain
• Rehabilitate and/or replace valves, electrical panels, and supports
• Install new piping, new piping supports, and upgrades for instrumentation and electrical components of the injection system
• Flood-proof the entire facility by raising/filling or by flood wall
• Replace back-up generators
• Construct a new lab/workshop building
“Our city’s wastewater treatment plant is nearly obsolete; there’s a real danger that more severe storms and heavier rains could overwhelm the entire system,” Moses said.
“The $9.3 million grant will help us build a new treatment plant, ultimately helping us better protect public safety and the environment. These dollars mark historic change for our community, as we have never had access to funding like this before.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•