GOLIAD – The city of Goliad has received a second six-figure grant in a month.
City Administrator Kandi Hubert announced Tuesday the city has received a Texas Department of Agriculture $275,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to be used for sewer line upgrades and repair.
Earlier this month, the city received a $477,108 General Land Office grant for infrastructure maintenance and repair.
The combined total is $752,108.
“That’s three-quarters of a million dollars,” Hubert exclaimed. “We’re cooking!”
The CDBG grant requires the city to match 10 percent of the grant, or $27,500.
“We planned on that,” Hubert explains. “We included that in the budget.”
Hubert credited Mayor Trudia Preston’s and the city council’s leadership and City Treasurer Sherry Cathey-Kuenstler’s diligence in acquiring the grants.
“We’ve needed this for a long time,” she says.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.