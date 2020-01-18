City 211 Service Ignored

GOLIAD – City officials are concerned that so few water-billing costumers have signed up for the 211 notification system.
The free system, established in 2017, automatically dials a subscriber’s phone number to deliver vital information concerning road closures, utilities and emergency alerts either by an automated phone call or a text message.
The city office uses its website, postings on City Hall doors and the Advance-Guard Press to distribute information.
The 211 callback system allows the city to dispatch emergency notices more quickly.
The city has promulgated information about the availability of the system by including information in monthly water bills.
According to City Utility Clerk Lorgina Ethridge, out of a potential of more than 900 city water customers, only 130 – or about 14 percent – have subscribed to the service.
Public Works Director Earl Henning urged the city council Jan. 8 to use every means possible to increase the subscribers.
“We have to try to find a way to reach more people,” he said.
City Administrator Kandi Hubert says a flyer explaining the advantages of the system will be included in the next water billing cycle Feb.1.
Those wishing to enroll should visit the city’s website at www.goliadtx.net and click on the icon “Notify me” or call the city offices at 361-645-3454 for registration details.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.