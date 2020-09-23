GOLIAD – The Goliad City Council approved a tax rate of $1.147545 per $100 property valuation during a meeting on Sept. 9, and also approved the city budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The new fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1, will include a budget of $5,126,337.
The city’s tax rate includes .778135 to fund maintenance and operations, which are the day-to-day expenses required to run a city, including employee salaries.
The debt services portion of the budget...
