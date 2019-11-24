City shares ‘HOT funds’

GOLIAD – Seven local organizations received their hotel-motel disbursements Wednesday.
“You all probably aren’t to get what you have requested,” Alderwoman Mary Burns predicted. “When it comes to hot funds, I’m talking about heads and beds,” she explained.
Taxes the city receives from the city’s hotels and motels are commonly referred to as “hot funds.”
Disbursements were limited to a total of $80,000 specified in the city budget.
“It’s just what makes sense,” Burns added, “if we don’t have it, we don’t have it.”
The combined request from the seven entities totaled $132,865.
“We only have 60 percent of that to work with,” Burns noted.
The Presidio La Bahia requested $20,000; it received $15,000.
The Chamber of Commerce asked for $57,856; it received $25,000.
Coleto Creek Park wanted $7,000; the city gave it $6,000.
The Zaragoza Society asked for $20,000; it received $10,000.
The State Park Amigos requested $4,000; it got $3,000.
The Goliad Historical Commission asked for $7,000; it received $6,000.
The Fair Association is the only entity that received what it asked for: $6,000.
Burns suggested to the representatives from the seven organizations that they should try to keep better track of how many tourists stay at hotels and motels when they sponsor events.
The discussion and debate lasted more than 90 minutes.
