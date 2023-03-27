City wants to limit large truck traffic in downtown

Drivers of large trucks may face additional restrictions from traveling streets in downtown Goliad.
During its March 8 meeting, city council heard from City Administrator/Secretary Becky Miska and Public Works Director Earl Henning about erecting “No Trucks Allowed” at certain locations in downtown Goliad.
Henning approached council at a previous meeting about an increasing amount of trees being damaged by large trucks coming in and out of downtown.
According to Miska, there are “No Through Trucks” signs where W. Garden, N. Washington, N. Commercial and N. Chilton streets intersect with U.S. HIghway 59.
Miska said there are no signs where N. Market, N. Church, N. Mt. Auburn and N. San Patricio streets intersect with U.S. Highway 59.
Henning recommended “No Trucks Allowed” signs be placed at the intersections of W. End and Commercial streets, E. End and Market streets, E. End Street and U.S. Highway 183, Franklin and S. Market streets, E. Fannin and S. Market streets, and E. Fannin Street at U.S. Highway 183.
Henning said most of the signs would be erected on Texas Department of Transportation right-of-ways. He also said businesses would be responsible for informing truck drivers delivering to their locations of the truck ordinances.
In other action:
• Council unanimously accepted the city’s 2021-22 audit presented by Chris Janecek of Paul B. Holm & Company, PLLC.
• Council unanimously adopted resolutions designating authorized signatories for the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program, authorizing the submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program application and adopting required CCBG civil rights policies.
• Council unanimously accepted a community-wide housing analysis regarding impediment to fair housing for the city.
• Council unanimously agreed to a 20-year lease with the Market House Museum.
• Council unanimously approved a proclamation declaring March 25 as Texas Masonic Day in Goliad.
