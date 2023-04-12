A Goliad convenience store has been shut down by the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, CJ’s Mini Mart was forced to close by the GCSO on March 25 and the owners of the business were charged with engaging in organized crime activity and running an illegal gambling establishment.
“They had a hidden game room in the back,” Boyd told the Advance-Guard.
As of April 7, the store, located at 1426 U.S. Highway 59 remained closed.
Boyd said the GCSO had been investigating the store and executed a search warrant on the store.
“After a lengthy investigation and multiple citizen complaints about the hidden game room in the back of the store, the GCSO moved to shut down and seize the property,” Boyd said. “Once inside the location, other criminal violations were discovered that will require further investigation.”
Boyd said the store is owned by Chiranjivi Oli. Attempts by the Advance-Guard to contact Oli were unsuccessful.
“Goliad is a great community to raise a family and live a peaceful life,” Boyd said. “Criminal enterprises such as this bring an element of danger that is unwelcome here. The GCSO is dedicated to keeping Goliad safe, and we will not tolerate organized criminal activity in our county. If someone wishes to profit from illegal activities, I suggest they find another county to conduct business in.”
